California Has No. 4 Highest Rate of Homelessness

In this file photo, homeless individuals set camp at bus stops or in miscellaneous nooks and crannies on First Street, near Long Beach Boulevard, taken at around 3am on Friday, Jan. 4. The man in this photo said he did not want to be identified.

A new study shows California has the No. 4 highest rate of homelessness in the U.S; the No. 47 and No. 50 highest percentage of women and children in the homeless population respectively according to a new study from PsyDPrograms.org

PsyDPrograms.org released a study Monday, March 9 on the State of Homelessness in America using data through 2019 from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The study includes state rankings on the overall homeless population, as well as numbers on women and children.

Here are key findings in California:

No. 4 highest homelessness rate, 382.9 per 100,000 people.

No. 47 highest percentage of women in homeless population, 33.4%.

No. 50 highest percentage of children in homeless population, 9.5%

Here are key national findings:

The 10 states with the highest homelessness rates: D.C., New York, Hawaii, California, Oregon, Washington, Massachusetts, Alaska, Nevada and Vermont.

The 10 states with the lowest homelessness rates: Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama, Virginia, North Dakota, Iowa, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Illinois and South Carolina.

New York, Los Angeles and Seattle have the highest number of homeless people among major metro areas.