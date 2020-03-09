Charter School Association cancels Long Beach conference due to coronavirus

The California Charter School Association announced Monday, March 9 it has canceled its annual conference, which was scheduled to begin next week in Long Beach, due to concerns about the coronavirus.

“At CCSA, the health and safety of our students, teachers and charger sector partners has always been our priority and responsibility,” according to a notice from association president/CEO Myrna Castrejon. “The reality is that the vast majority of the 3,000 conference attendees work directly with children and we will not put any of you, our students and families at risk.”

The conference was scheduled to be held March 16-19.

Castrejon wrote that while the cancellation is a “disruption,” she said “our concern for your safety overrides what we know are economic impacts for all of us.”

She said the organization plans to hold a “streamlined virtual conference” to discuss implementation of state charter school regulations under Assembly Bill 1505.

“We are facing a public health crisis that is unprecedented in recent memory, and we want to ensure that CCSA continues to be your trusted partner to keep our community informed, prepared, safe and aligned for the benefit for our kids,” Castrejon wrote. “Rest assured we are working hand-in-glove with the governor’s office, regulatory and health agencies at all levels to advocate for your needs and minimize disruption to your schools.”