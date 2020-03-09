Man pronounced dead in East Village after experiencing medical emergency

Police said an investigation is ongoing.

Authorities pronounced a man dead at the scene in the East Village after they responded to a call about a person experiencing a medical emergency on Monday, March 9.

Long Beach police officers were flagged down in the 700 block of E 7th Street about 11am concerning the medical emergency.

Upon arrival, officers rendered aid to an adult male until Long Beach Fire Department personnel arrived. Long Beach Fire Department also performed medical aid, however ultimately determined the adult deceased at the scene, according to LBPD Public Information Officer Emily Garcia.

The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene and will be determining the official cause of death and identification, Garcia said.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.