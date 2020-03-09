Two men, one woman tested positive for coronavirus in Long Beach

The City of Long confirmed on Monday, March 9 that three individuals in the city have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

“Preliminary test results indicate that two men and one woman have tested positive for COVID-19, otherwise known as coronavirus disease 2019,” according to the Long Beach Twitter account. “Cases are considered presumptive until [the] Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Agency (CDC) has confirmed the results.”

“Two had traveled to an international area of community transmission and one traveled domestically to an area of community transmission,” the City continued.

One patient is hospitalized in stable condition and two are isolated at home.

Given the presumptive positive test results, The Long Beach Department of Health and Human Services Communicable Disease Control Program said it is conducting an extensive contact investigation and following up with individuals who may have been exposed.

“Today, we have quickly transitioned from preparing for a case to now implementing containment efforts should there be additional individuals who test positive for COVID-19 in Long Beach,” said City Health Officer Dr. Anissa Davis. “The emergency declarations that we announced earlier this week continue to assist us with the resources we need to respond to this for our community.”

According to the CDC, 423 have been infected in the U.S. and there have been 19 deaths.

Residents can click here for resources on how to protect themselves.