New homes proposed for North Long Beach

In continuing to address the city’s housing needs, Long Beach will consider two new townhouse developments at 4800 and 5100 Long Beach Blvd. in North Long Beach.

The Planning Commission will review plans for the two new complexes–— to be built on vacant lots north and south of Del Amo Boulevard–— sometime this spring, according to a March 6 newsletter from 8th-District Councilmember Al Austin’s office.

If approved, they will provide a total of 56 new, environmentally friendly townhomes on former Redevelopment Agency land.

Austin told the Signal Tribune that he is looking forward to the project’s completion, having worked with developer City Ventures on them for a few years.

“These new townhomes will provide housing for our families and workforce, and offer new affordable home-ownership opportunities,” Austin said. “The homes are on a transit corridor and will be environmentally friendly while helping to address the city’s critical housing needs.”

The planned units will have as many as three bedrooms in 1,747 square feet of living space, incorporating solar-power infrastructure, garages pre-wired for electric cars, Energy Star appliances and drought-tolerant landscaping, according to Austin’s office.

Sale prices are expected to begin in the high $400,000s.

Irvine-based developer City Ventures, which specializes in environmentally friendly homes, had previously completed The Huxton, a 40-unit townhouse development at 227 Elm Ave. in Downtown Long Beach in 2018.

Ryan Ash, senior vice-president of land acquisition at City Ventures, told the Signal Tribune that his firm hopes to start site development of the two townhouse projects by the end of summer or early fall.

“We hope to […] then commence vertical construction by the end of the year,” he added.

Other development

In addition to these proposed developments, North Long Beach is also the site of The ARTery, a proposed new 14-unit complex of artist cottages at 5721 Lime Ave., near the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and South Street.

Developer LAB Holdings submitted initial plans for The ARTery to the City last month, according to Austin’s office. The plans feature drive-up access to units, a private internal courtyard, a shared community and event space and direct access to adjacent retail.

“The ARTery will be part of The LAB’s larger mixed-use project utilizing several former Long Beach Redevelopment properties along Atlantic Avenue known as ‘The Beat,’ with new retail and restaurants planned between 56th Avenue and South Street,” Austin stated.

In addition to The Beat, another new retail-and-restaurant complex called Uptown Commons is currently under construction at Atlantic Avenue and Artesia Boulevard.

[See related article: “Final permissions will ensure completion of Uptown Commons”]