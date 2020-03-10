Port of Long Beach sees decline in cargo due to oversea issues

The Port of Long Beach announced that it saw a decline in cargo in February, due to the outbreak of coronavirus overseas and the aftermath of a trade dispute with China.

According to a press release, the dock recorded a drop of 9.8% last month compared to February 2019.

The port listed the recent trade dispute with China as a contributing factor for the decrease. Even though a preliminary trade agreement was signed in January, about $370 billion in Chinese good are still under increased tariffs.

Adding to the disruption is the spread of COVID-19, or the coronavirus.

“With the extended factory closures and slowdown of goods movement in China and other Asian countries in February due to Lunar New Year and COVID-19, we are seeing shipping lines needing to cancel some sailings,” Mario Cordero, Executive Director of the Port of Long Beach, said in a press release. “Once the virus is contained, we may see a surge of cargo, and our terminals, labor and supply chain will be ready to handle it.”

Yesterday, the City of Long Beach confirmed that three individuals in the city have tested positive for the coronavirus. Earlier last week, officials announced a state of emergency for the city.

Residents can click here for resources concerning the virus.