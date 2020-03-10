Long Beach Symphony to play concert of Broadway music

Performances will start March 21 at the Pacific Ballroom in the Long Beach Arena.

The Long Beach Symphony, along with Broadway actors, will be performing a selection of songs from Broadway musicals on March 21 at 8pm in the Pacific Ballroom of the Long Beach Arena.

The music comes from Broadway plays like Phantom of the Opera, Cabaret, Cats, Funny Girl, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Kiss Me Kate and many more.

The concert will be conducted by James K. Bass, and vocals will be provided by actors Debbie Gravitte, Scarlett Strallen and Gary Mauer, all of whom are professional stage actors. Gravitte is a Tony Award winner and Strallen is known for her role in Broadway’s Mary Poppins.

Loge seating is $30 per person and $10 for students. Outside food and drinks are allowed. The doors will open at 6:30pm and the music will begin at 8pm.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit the Long Beach Symphony’s website.