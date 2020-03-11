Mobile clinic will offer free services to Long Beach residents

The clinic will take place on March 27 and April 24 between 9:30am and 2:30pm.

Mobile Clinic “Mama Clara” has announced that it will be providing no-cost health care services to the public in Long Beach in March and April.

The mobile clinic, which is funded by Claris Health, will be providing services on Friday, March 27, and Friday, April 24, at the My Pediatric & Respiratory Care Clinic at 720 Alamitos Avenue between 9:30am and 2:30pm.

The 30-foot clinic will provide pregnancy testing, STD testing, health screenings, OB Ultrasound Imaging, case management, and medical and social service referrals.

Walk-ins are welcome and all services are free of charge.

Mama Clara is the first mobile clinic for Claris Health, who launched it recently. The goal is provide health services to people who have a lack of access to to care through finances, transportation, or other barriers.

For more information about locations and dates throughout Los Angeles click here.