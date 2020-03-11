Fourth person in Long Beach tests positive for coronavirus

The City of Long Beach announced Wednesday, March 11, that a fourth person has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

“The person is an adult male who has traveled to an international area of community transmission,” the City said in a statement.

The case is considered presumptive until the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirms the results.

Jennifer De Prez, a public information officer with the City of Long Beach, told the Signal Tribune that the infected person is currently at in isolation in their home, and the case is not associated with the three other cases of the virus announced earlier this week.

To make sure they are in compliance with Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act regulations, the age and health condition of the infected individuals was not readily available.

De Prez said the Long Beach Health Department and other City entities are currently investigating who there infected person came in contact with, and she said it was too soon to tell where this person may have visited in Long Beach before being diagnosed.

For more information, visit the City’s coronavirus webpage here.