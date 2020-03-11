LBCC to move in-person classes online by March 18

The Long Beach Community College District will moving most classes online by Wednesday, March 18 in order to limit the transmission of the Coronavirus COVID-19, according to a press release from LBCC.

In addition, Long Beach City College will be postponing all District-sponsored events where the public has been invited.

LBCC will convert most in-person classes to temporary remote instruction wherever possible through Canvas, ConferZoom, and other modalities. The anticipated date of return to campus is Monday, April 13 however, this date may change as this health crisis continues to evolve.

The campus itself is not closing, college facilities will remain open, and operations will continue normally.

“The health and safety of our campus community is paramount,” said Long Beach Community College District Board of Trustees President Vivian Malauulu. “As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been urging the practice of social distancing to slow the COVID-19 pandemic, LBCC is making the proactive decision to move most of our classes online. LBCC continues to monitor this situation and I want to thank all of our students, faculty and staff in advance for their patience and flexibility as we navigate this extraordinary situation together.”

In addition, the LBCC COVID-19 Response Team was formed to work through issues related to this evolving health crisis, including bringing in extra cleaning crews to perform a deep clean of areas that people on campus touch frequently, ensuring that the College has ample stock of cleaning supplies, implementing the plan for the College to move most classes online, and provide business continuity.

LBCC students and faculty can find helpful guides to assist them at www.LBCC.edu/Coronavirus.