Grand Prix, all other large Long Beach events cancelled/postponed due to coronavirus

#27 NAPA Auto Parts IndyCar Driver Alexander Rossi exits out of turn 11 hairpin during the 45th Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach Sunday, April 14. Rossi dominated the competition, leading 80 of the 85 laps for his second straight Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach victory.

The City of Long Beach issued a declaration Thursday, March 12 that requires all events with 250 or more attendees be cancelled or postponed until April 30 due to coronavirus fears. Long Beach Health Officer Dr. Anissa Davis signed the declaration on Thursday.

This includes all social, spiritual, business and recreational activities that would draw a crowd of 250 or more, such as parades, sporting events, festivals, fundraisers, conventions and concerts.

“We recognize that this decision affects tens of thousands of residents and visitors, and for some will create immense financial hardship,” Mayor Robert Garcia said. “But our top priority must be the health and well-being of our community and this is absolutely the right thing to do.”

Among the postponed events is The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, which draws 180,000 attendees each year.

The City plans to work with the Grand Prix Association of Long Beach to find solutions for rescheduling the Grand Prix.

For a full list of Long Beach events that will cancelled or postponed until April 30, visit the City of Long Beach’s website.