Firefighters rescue two people from Lakewood drainage system

Both victims had been rescued by 4:17pm It was not immediately clear how they became trapped.

Firefighters rescued two people trapped as a result of stormy weather in Lakewood Thursday, March 12.

Shortly after 2pm, the Los Angeles County Fire Department first learned of a victim in the water and another reported to be caught underground.

Crews began arriving at the Clark Avenue and East Del Amo Boulevard location seven minutes later and determined that the underground victim was not in water, a fire department spokesperson said.

One person was trapped in a storm drain, the spokesperson said, but it was unclear who that was.

In addition to an Urban Search and Rescue team, divers were also sent to the scene.

Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department supported the operation, including assisting with traffic flow, according to a watch commander at the Lakewood station.

Two ambulances were dispatched to evaluate the patients, according to the fire department.