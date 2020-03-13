City offers sandbags to Signal Hill residents as rain continues

Residents wanting to fortify their homes from the Pacific storm hanging over the SoCal region can pick up sand and sandbags from the City Yard, 2175 E. 28th Street, during regular business hours.

As of press time, the Public Works Department is still handing out the bags.

Supply is limited to 10 sandbags per residence. Proof of City residency is required, according to the City’s website.

In the case of major storm activity, the City may deploy additional sandbag stations at different locations.

Residents can call the Public Works Yard at 562-989-7250 to get information on secondary locations.