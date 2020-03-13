LBUSD cancels schools for five weeks amid coronavirus concerns

Long Beach Unified District officials announced Friday, March 13 that schools citywide would be canceled starting Monday, March 16 to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, or COVID-19.

“We do not have any presumptive or confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in our schools, but we are taking this step to help protect public health,” according a statement from the District.

School officials believe the cases of COVID-19, which currently stands at four in Long Beach, is likely to increase in the city.

Long Beach authorities stated in an email to the Signal Tribune that approximately 70 people are currently being monitored for the virus. So far, eight tests have come out negative and 12 results are pending.

Although children have not been shown to be a high-risk group for serious illness from this virus, officials are urging families to keep them away from older family members, who are more vulnerable.

Public health officials have recommend families to make arrangements for childcare during the closure.

Additional information on the novel coronavirus is available at the LBUSD coronavirus web page at lbschools.net.