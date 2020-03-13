COVID-19 Response: Churches across Long Beach adapt to inability to meet

As part of its effort to stem the tide of COVID-19, Governor Gavin Newsom this week called for cancellations of “non-essential” meetings to avoid the spread of the disease. This has led to concerts and shows being postponed or cancel across the county as residents head into isolation.

While many people are more concerned about Disneyland and Knotts Berry Farm, churchgoers may also find themselves at a loss as churches are forced to assess their services.

Below are a few churches who are adapting to the situation. This list will be updated as more church leaders respond.

Family church via familychurch.co

“Church Family,

We wanted to make sure that you are aware that we’re closely monitoring the news of the coronavirus (COVID-19). Our community’s health and safety is our top priority and we want to be proactive and considerate in matters concerning your health and the health of your families.

Based on the advice from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Governor Newsom’s call to cancel all large gatherings, we will be providing online service experiences this Sunday instead of physically gathering at each campus.

We will have more detailed information on what this experience will look like shortly. We’re blessed that technology allows us the ability to still gather as a church, even in the midst of a situation like this.

As our world grapples with how to handle this evolving situation, we know that your heart is being bombarded with many different messages. Our prayer is that you feel supported and strengthened in this time by your church family.

It’s important to remember that, ‘[…] God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power and of love and of a sound mind.’ 2 Timothy 1:7 KJV. While we know that God is in control, we don’t take this situation lightly and understand the importance of operating with wisdom.

We’ll continue to update you as we receive information. We’re so grateful for your flexibility and understanding during this time. We love you and we’ll see you Sunday at church online.”

Family Church Leadership via Facebook

First Congregational Church of Long Beach via firstchurchlb.org

“Out of respect for our community, we are going to move worship services online for March 15, March 22, and March 29. We will stream the service on our Facebook page and our YouTube channel at 10 am. YouTube can be used by any person – you do not have to be a member of YouTube.”

The Signal Tribune has reached out to other churches in the area and will update it as information becomes available.