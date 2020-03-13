Signal Hill suspends water shuts-off, urges social distancing at council meetings amid COVID-19 pandemic

The City of Signal Hill announced Friday, March 13 that it is suspending water shut-offs through April 30, and it is encouraging attendees of its council meetings to practice social distancing or watch live from home as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

The suspension of water shut-offs may be extended based upon further guidance from health and safety officials, the City stated via press release Friday. COVID-19 has no impact on the quality or supply of Signal Hill’s tap water and should not disrupt water service to customers, officials stated.

“Ensuring the health and safety of our residents and employees is our top priority. These precautionary measures will help reduce community spread,” said Mayor Lori Woods. “Please be assured that Signal Hill city officials are receiving regular updates regarding the latest information available from the County, the State, and the CDC, and using this information to determine appropriate measures.”

Signal Hill, under the jurisdiction of the L.A. County Department

of Public Health, follows all directives and guidance from

County, State, and Federal health officials.

“Currently there are no reported cases of coronavirus in Signal Hill and it is important that we do all we can to help manage and contain transmission,” said Woods. “Everyone should continue following all guidance on personal prevention actions. We’ll continue to keep the community informed and appreciate everyone’s efforts as we work through this.”

Signal Hill City Council meetings, commission meetings and committee meetings planned for March will still take place.

Those who attend are urged to practice “social distancing,” which means keeping extended distances from one another.

City council meetings can watched live via the City’s website, Charter Channel 3 and Frontier FiOS Channel 38.

Repeat broadcasts are available daily at 7am, 2pm, and 7pm, according to the City press release.

Signal Hill took other precautionary measures yesterday and issued the cancelation of “non-essential” events such as Spring Fest and library programs.

Friday’s news of Long Beach Unified School District officials deciding to cancel classes propted Signal Hill officials to also cancel the City’s After School Recreation Club and Tween Program beginning Monday, March 16 until Friday, April 17.

“This strategy is expected to stop or slow the further spread of COVID-19 in communities,” according to the City’s statement.

Information on COVID-19 and City updates can be seen by clicking here.