Woman dies in Long Beach officer-involved shooting

Long Beach police shot and killed a knife-wielding woman who had been fighting with her mother, authorities said Monday, March 16.

Officers were called at about 9:20 p.m. Sunday to the site of a dispute between a mother and her adult daughter in the 200 block of Molino Avenue, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

“They encountered a female adult armed with a knife,” Long Beach Police Lt. James Richardson said.

Investigators realized no crime had occurred so they left, but at 10:20 p.m. the mother reported her daughter was threatening her with knife, so they returned, police said.

A responding officer heard commotion going inside the residence, which he entered through a broken front window, according to a statement.

The daughter was trying to stab her mother, police said.

The officer shot one woman, called paramedics and tried to save her life, according to a statement.

Long Beach Fire Department crews pronounced the suspect dead at the scene. The knife was recovered.

The mother did not require medical attention for her minor injuries.

Homicide detectives and the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office are conducting separate investigations into the incident.

Anyone who has additional information is urged to call Long Beach

Police Homicide Detectives Adrian Garcia or Sean McGee at 562-570-7244. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).