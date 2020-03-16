Long Beach restaurant giving free meals to kids during LBUSD campus closures

The Attic, a Long Beach restaurant, is doing its part to help the community amidst ongoing coronavirus fears and school closures by giving free breakfast burritos and kid’s meals to minors starting Monday, March 16.

While schools in the Long Beach Unified School District are closed, The Attic will be providing free kid’s meals and breakfast burritos Monday through Friday to those under 18 at its location at 3441 E Broadway.

“Long Beach is our home,” The Attic posted on its Instagram on Saturday, March 14. “We share our lives with you – our guests, our families, our friends, our neighbors. We realize, however, that the stresses of our world’s news might alter how many of us live our lives in the short term, and we are proud to offer free kids’ meals and breakfast burritos for kids under 18 during the LBUSD school closures.”

Starting today, The Attic’s free kid’s meals will only be available for take out, the restaurant posted on Instagram. Many restaurants are transitioning to primarily selling take out orders due to guidance given by Mayor Robert Garcia on Sunday, March 15. According to Garcia’s newsletter, bars should close and restaurants should limit their capacity to half of what it usually is or provide take out orders.

“Governor Newsom and state officials have been clear,” Garcia’s newsletter stated, “we need to close bars and limit access to restaurants. Restaurants will continue to play a key role in food distribution, especially as we focus on to-go and pick-up order options. This is a health crisis and we need to take serious measures.”