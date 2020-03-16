Long Beach City Council Meeting to be held by teleconference

Due to the ongoing spread of COVID-19, the March 17 Long Beach City Council meeting will be held by teleconference.

In a press release issued on March 13, the City announced that the Mayor and councilmembers will be participating in the meeting by telephone.

Residents will be able to share opinions through “e-comment,” or by e-mailing [email protected] before the meeting.

Members of the public will still be able to comment in person in the meeting chambers due to the Brown Act. The City is strongly encouraging residents to comment electronically.

The council will also vote to cancel the March 24 and April 7 meetings of the city council, and will plan to continue for the rest of the April council meetings as teleconferences.

The meeting can be livestreamed here.