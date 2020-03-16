Signal Hill Public Library to close amidst coronavirus concerns

Kids play in the dinosaur themed children's area at the new Signal Hill Library Aug 10.

Signal Hill officials announced that the Signal Hill Public Library will be closing until March 31. The meeting rooms, facility rentals and the library’s programs will be suspended until April 30.

“Currently there are no reported cases of coronavirus in Signal Hill and it is important that we do all we can to help manage and contain transmission,” Mayor Lori Woods said. “Everyone should continue following all guidance on personal prevention actions. We’ll continue to keep the community informed and appreciate everyone’s efforts as we work through this.”

As the library closes its doors, due dates for borrowed materials will be automatically extended, no late fines will be assessed and patrons can return materials when libraries reopen.

The library’s staff may still be contacted by calling 562-989-7323 Monday through Friday from 12pm through 5pm.

Folks can also take advantage of the library’s “text-a-librarian” services by texting 562-284-2766 with questions about the library.

The City’s website on coronavirus updates can be viewed by clicking here.