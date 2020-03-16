Long Beach man sentenced to over three years in reckless pursuit

A Long Beach man was sentenced Monday, March 16 to three years and eight months in prison for leading police on a high-speed pursuit that ended with a standoff at his mother’s San Pedro home.

Anthony Leon Hernandez, also known as Jerome Cruz Hernandez, 34, was sentenced immediately after pleading no contest to one felony count each of fleeing a pursuing peace officer’s vehicle while driving recklessly and grand theft of an automobile.

His mother, Gina Lorraine Hernandez, also known as Gina Loraine Munoz, 52, pleaded no contest to one misdemeanor count of being an accessory after the fact and was sentenced to three years of summary probation.

Hernandez was spotted Jan. 30 behind the wheel of a Honda Civic that had been reported stolen in Long Beach and refused to pull over. Police chased Hernandez into San Pedro, where he began driving around his mother’s house.

Munoz stepped into the path of police vehicles that were pursuing her son on repeated occasions, according to the District Attorney’s Office. Hernandez eventually jumped out of the moving car and went into the home, where he was found hiding in the attic.