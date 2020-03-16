Long Beach suspends parking, street-sweeping tickets as families stay home during COVID-19 pandemic

Bars, nightclubs, gyms, fitness facilities and movie theaters will also be closing to prevent spread of COVID-19.

Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia announced during a press briefing Monday, March 16 that officials would not give out tickets for parking violations and street sweeping as the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve worldwide.

Authorities will not issue parking tickets and street-sweeping tickets for one week starting this week.

“We don’t want people to wake up with misinformation to move their cars,” Garcia said.

The mayor urged that although ticket violations would be on pause, street sweeping is important to public health.

The City is working on a parking plan so street-sweeping crews can clear the gutters and remove debris.

Garcia said the city is expecting more rain this week and asked residents to move their cars.

This move follows a string of closures of facilities and venues following Governor Gavin Newsom’s guidelines where there could possibly be large gatherings including bars, nightclubs, gyms, fitness facilities and movie theaters.

Restaurants and other food locations where people gather to eat in the city are being urged to offer take-out and pick-up order options.

As of press time, there are currently 3,487 cases of Coronavirus in the U.S. total, 369 of those cases are in California with 5 of them being in Long Beach.