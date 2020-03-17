No more indoor gatherings over 50 people due to coronavirus fears

Gatherings of more than 50 people in enclosed or confined spaces have also been banned in an effort to reduce the spread of coronavirus COVID-19, according to a Long Beach City officials on Tuesday, March 17.

This limit applies to both private and public indoor gatherings. At gatherings that do not exceed the 50 person limit, social distancing precautions are now required. The Long Beach Health and Human Service Department’s Health Officer orders that all events and hosts are required to keep attendees six feet apart when indoors, provide hand washing facilities with soap and water or hand sanitizer that is at least 60% alcohol, prominently display a sign at the entry reminding people not to attend if they feel sick and follow any other communicable disease control recommendations given by the Long Beach Department of Health and Human Services.

Gatherings of 250 or more people both in and outdoors had already been banned in Long Beach to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The Long Beach Department of Health and Human Services also declared the mandated closures of bars, nightclubs, breweries and wineries , gyms and other fitness facilities, large entertainment facilities such as movie theaters, bowling alleys and arcades.

Restaurants, coffee shops and other food serving establishments are now limited to delivery and take out only.

These new rules go into effect starting today, March 17, and are expected to continue until March 31 or until further notice.

“It’s important to follow Governor Newsom, and the state’s guidelines as they relate to bars, restaurants, gyms and other businesses,” Garcia said in his newsletter. “We know this is a huge financial burden to small businesses and workers, but we are in a health crisis and we need to take decisive action.”

To read the full declaration click here. Long Beach business owners are encouraged to read it and call 562.570.4BIZ with any questions.