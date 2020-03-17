Man dies after being hit by two vehicles in Long Beach

A 37-year-old pedestrian died after being hit by two vehicles Monday in Long Beach– one of which fled the scene– police said Tuesday, March 17.

The man was hit around 9:55pm Monday by the vehicle that drove off, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

The Long Beach resident was crossing northbound on East Seventh Street, west of Ultimo Avenue, according a preliminary LBPD investigation.

The pedestrian ended up in the eastbound lanes, which is where the second vehicle, a 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee, hit the victim.

The 61-year-old female resident of Long Beach behind the wheel of that vehicle did pull over and tried to help the man, alongside nearby good Samaritans, police said.

Long Beach Fire crews tried to revive the pedestrian, but he succumbed to his injuries at the scene. The driver of the Jeep wasn’t injured.

Police don’t have a description of the suspect vehicle at this time. The victim was crossing in an unmarked area, according to the release.

Neither alcohol, drugs or distracted driving were a factor for the driver who remained on scene, police said. She was released after police checked her driver’s license and insurance.

Anyone with information regarding the collision is asked to contact Detective S. Fox of the Long Beach Police Department Collision Investigation Detail at 562-570-7355.