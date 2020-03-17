COVID-19 spread prompts cancellation of yearly Signal Hill Historical Society meeting

The Signal Hill Historical Society (SHHS) has announced that it has canceled its March 19 meeting and its yearly election.

The SHHS cited health concerns stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic and state regulations prohibiting the gathering of large groups.

The group announced that the next meeting will take place on Thursday, April 16.

The location of the next meeting has not been announced, but the SHHS states that the venue will be in line with current city and state limitations.

The time will be announced at a future time.

City information on COVID-19 can be found by clicking here.