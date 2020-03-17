Long Beach man booked following girlfriend’s death

A Long Beach man is in custody for the alleged murder of a 27-year-old woman, authorities said Tuesday, March 17.

Long Beach police were sent to a home in the 4600 block of Whitewood Avenue after a report of a possible suicide at 8:30pm Monday, where they found the male suspect and an unresponsive female victim.

Chelsea Smith, a Long Beach resident, was determined dead at the scene by the Long Beach Fire Department. The male suspect, 36-year-old Colin Walters– who was believed to be her boyfriend– immediately surrendered to officers.

“Through their investigation, detectives determined that the male suspect and female victim were in a dating relationship and lived together in the back residence,” police said.

Walters was booked on suspicion of murder and was being held at Long Beach City Jail on $2 million bail.

Smith sustained injuries to her upper body after the couple engaged in an altercation, police said. The cause of death has not yet been determined, said LBPD Officer Emily Garcia.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact LBPD Homicide Detective Adrian Garcia and Homicide Detective Sean Magee at 562-570-7244. Anonymous tips can be submitted to LA Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or at www.crimestoppers.org.