Port of Long Beach to continue operations during pandemic

Ships dock at the Port of Long Beach's Pier A at sunset.

The Port of Long Beach will continue to keep its marine terminals open and operating despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, this includes regular vessel calls and scheduled work shifts, according to a press release by the Port of Long Beach.

Port workers will transfer cargo on and off ships following the health directives of the US Coast Guard and Customs and Border Patrol, under the advice of the Center for Disease Control.

While the port is taking precautions to protect its workforce, its continued role in the supply chain will supply the American population with necessary supplies during this health crisis, port officials stated.

The Port Administration Building, Joint Security Command and Control Center and Maintenance Facility will be closed until March 31, or until further notice, in order to slow the spread of coronavirus in the community.

While normal port administration will continue, communications and meetings will take place over the phone or online.

The port will also be working with the Long Beach Department of Health and Human Services to plan its health practices.