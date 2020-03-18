10 coronavirus cases confirmed in Long Beach
Long Beach officials have confirmed two more cases of the coronavirus COVID-19, brining the total in the city to 10.
This does not include a positive case of someone in the VA Hospital of Long Beach as that person is not a Long Beach resident, officials stated.
The origin of the new cases is still under investigation, and the City is currently monitoring 130 individuals for the virus.
Who To Call & Additional Resources:
• Up-To-Date Local Information on COVID-19: www.longbeach.gov/COVID19 and @LongBeachCity on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Highlights can be found using the hashtag #COVID19LongBeach.
• Hotline Numbers:
Business Information Line (normal business hours): 562.570.4BIZ (4249)
Public Information Line (normal business hours): 562.570.INFO (4636)
• Health Providers:
Normal hours: 562.570.4302
After hours emergency only: 562.500.5537
• Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: www.CDC.GOV/COVID19
• Ready.gov: https://www.ready.gov/pandemic
