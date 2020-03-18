Long Beach Grand Prix officially canceled this year

#27 NAPA Auto Parts IndyCar Driver Alexander Rossi exits out of turn 11 hairpin during the 45th Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach Sunday, April 14. Rossi dominated the competition, leading 80 of the 85 laps for his second straight Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach victory.

Efforts to reschedule the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, which was scrubbed from its original date due to the coronavirus, have proven unsuccessful, with organizers announcing Wednesday, March 18 that the event is officially canceled this year.

“Over the past few days, we have actively pursued the possibility of rescheduling the Acura Grand Prix to a later date this year with the city of Long Beach, the Convention Center, the NIT IndyCar Series, IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and our other race sanctioning bodies,” Jim Michaelian, president/CEO of the Grand Prix Association said in a statement.

“We are very disappointed that we were unable to put something together for all our loyal fans and valued clients, but trying to reassemble all the elements that have made the Long Beach event such a success does not appear feasible for 2020,” he said.

The race had been scheduled for April 17-19. The 2021 event will be held April 16-18.

Grand Prix officials said people who have already purchased tickets for the race will have the choice of applying the credit toward the 2021 event or receiving a full refund.