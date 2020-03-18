LBCC suspends classes, closes both campuses for the rest of the Spring semester, decision about commencement still pending

The Long Beach Community College District announced that remote instruction will continue until the end of the Spring Semester and that both LBCC campuses will remain closed until Monday, June 8 amidst the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

In an email update, the LBCCD stated, “Based on guidance from the California Community Colleges Chancellor’s Office as well as state and local officials, we have crucial changes to Long Beach City College’s response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19).”

The changes include:

• Students and faculty will continue the temporary remote instruction through the end of the Spring Semester.

• The Pacific Coast Campus and the Liberal Arts Campus will be completely closed starting Monday, March 23. The only essential personnel that will be onsite are those required to ensure the safety and security of buildings and grounds; their location, and dates/times of onsite presence requires the pre-approval of the appropriate vice president.

• LBCC Child Development Centers are closed until further notice.

The new anticipated date of return to campus for LBCC employees, with exception of those who have been deemed essential personnel, is Monday, June 8. Students and the public are anticipated to return to campus on the first day of Summer session on Wednesday, June 10. These dates may change as the COVID-19 health crisis evolves.

The email did state that there is a high likelihood that the Summer sessions will be conducted solely online.

There has also been no decision on whether the 2020 LBCC Commencement Ceremony, scheduled for Thursday, June 4, will be postponed.

The Wednesday, March 25 Long Beach Community College District Board of Trustees meeting will be held remotely and may be viewed online at www.LBCC.edu.