Long Beach VA Hospital shuts doors to visitors, ER remains open as it treats coronavirus patient

The Long Beach VA hospital has shut it doors to visitors as it treats a veteran for coronavirus.

“To stay ahead of a constantly changing environment and to reduce risk exposure, we will be moving our facility to no visitor facility,” the VA Long Beach Healthcare System announced in a statement dated Tuesday. “This is not an easy decision to make, but given the risks to our veterans, their families and our communities, we feel we must.”

Hospital administrators urged families to keep in touch via text and social media as staffers look for safe alternatives to allow visits.

Veterans with scheduled appointments will be contacted with options, including working with a doctor by telephone, according to the statement. The emergency department will remain open 24/7.

Veterans with flu-like symptoms were asked to call a nurse advice line, 877-252-4866.