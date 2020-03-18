Every museum in Long Beach now closed, Rancho gardens to remain open

All museums in the city of Long Beach have closed to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the community. This includes The Long Beach Museum of Art, the Museum of Latin American Art, the Carolyn Campagna Kleefeld Contemporary Art Museum on Cal State University Long Beach’s campus and the Pacific Island Ethnic Art Museum.

The Kleefeld announced on its social media that it would be closing for the foreseeable future on March 14, with the The Long Beach Museum of Art doing the same on March 17. However, the museum will still be open to the public until Thursday, March 19.

The Museum of Latin American Art and the Pacific Island Ethnic Art Museum both originally attempted to stay open with limited hours, but eventually both announced that they would be closing to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the community. The Pacific Island Ethnic Art Museum announced its closure on March 13, and may reopen after April 8. MOLAA announced on Monday, March 16 that it will be closed until further notice.

While Rancho Los Cerritos and Rancho Los Alamitos will be closing off the interiors of the historical buildings to the public and suspending tours, both ranchos will still open their gardens throughout the week for the public to enjoy. Rancho Los Cerritos and Rancho Los Alamitos’ gardens will be open Wednesday through Sunday from 1pm to 5pm, free of charge.