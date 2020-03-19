3 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Long Beach, 12 more test positive

[Editor’s note: More information was requested from authorities for this story. This article will be updated when we receive more answers.]

The daily email updates from Long Beach City officials revealed on Thursday, March 19 that three individuals have recovered from the coronavirus COVID-19. It was not clear if those three individuals were the same first three cases reported earlier this month, or if they had been discharged from either a hospital or other forms of medical care.

On the other hand, there are now 12 cases of the virus in the city. Approximately 130 people, not including those tested in private laboratories, are being monitored for COVID-19.

The following are today’s most recent updates:

• Outdoor book drops are now closed at all Long Beach Public Library locations, and will remain closed through April 30. No overdue fines will accrue during this period. Library patrons are encouraged to make use of LBPL’s vast collection of digital resources available 24/7.

• The Multi-Service Center is now open all day, without closing for an hour at lunch, to better serve the unsheltered residents of Long Beach. All City facilities and services for people experiencing homelessness, including the Winter Shelter, the Multi-Service Center and Safe Parking Program, remain open.

• Animal Care Services is now operating by appointment only. To make an appointment to adopt or foster a pet, contact [email protected] or call 562.570.4925. Watch a video about how the City continues to care for its shelter animals here.

• Yesterday, March 18, the City announced a Disaster Relief Fund for COVID-19 response.

• On March 17, the Long Beach City Council voted to establish an Economic Relief Package for the City.

• Port of Long Beach terminals are open and operating. Harbor Department administrative buildings are closed to the public; however, normal administrative functions are continuing and staff are working to facilitate cargo operations.

• The City urges people to remain calm.

