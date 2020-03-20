Long Beach Beer Lab temporarily transforms into Long Beach Bodega Lab amidst coronavirus crisis

The staple Wrigley vegetarian gastropub will be providing necessities to the neighborhood.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, March 17, Long Beach Beer Lab announced that starting Friday, March 20 they will be known as the Long Beach Bodega Lab.

They will be carrying basic essentials such as bread, flour, milk, eggs, sugar, pasta, beans, rice, water and other dry goods.

They are also currently working on gathering toilet paper, paper towels and sanitation supplies.

This will be in addition to the Long Beach Beer Lab offering their artisanal breads, pizza, other baked items and beer to go.

“We will try our best to keep everything in stock. This is very new to us but we are trying to help out the best we can,” said Long Beach Beer Lab on its Facebook post.

Customers can order through the official website, lbbeer.com. It is recommended that groceries be ordered a day in advance.

Items can be picked up at their location at 518 W Willow St. Curbside delivery is available as long as customers provide the time of arrival and the make and model of the vehicle.