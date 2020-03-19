Election update: Fox, Saro and Thrash-Ntuk leading in their Long Beach council districts

The fight for the 2nd District remains close with Fox leading by 93 votes.

Updated results for the state’s March 3 primary election show Long Beach council candidates Robert Fox, Suely Saro and Tunua Thrash-Ntuk in the lead respectively.

As of Tuesday, March 17, Measure A, an extension of the 1% tax hike, stands at 48,460 “yes” votes and 48,815 “no” votes according to the Los Angeles County Registrar/Recorder.

Measure B, which would raise the Transient Occupancy Tax 1%, stands at 57,765 “yes” and 40,122 “no” votes.

According to the Long Beach City Clerk’s office, all council races are headed toward a run-off election on Nov. 3, 2020, since no candidate has secured 50% of the vote plus one. The top two candidates will run against each other.

As of Tuesday’s update, Fox, who is vying for a seat in the 2nd District, is still in a tight race with Allen. Tuesday’s night’s results show Fox with a 93 vote lead.

Fox, is a small business owner and volunteer community advocate who founded the Alamitos Beach neighborhood and Broadway Corridor associations. His platform includes maximizing parking, investing in infrastructure and affordable housing.

According to campaign finance documents from the Feb.16-26 period, Fox brought in $600 in monetary contributions with all three donors being local individuals.

In the 6th District, Saro maintains the lead with 2,731 votes while incumbent Andrews trails with 1,728 votes.

Saro, an educator and former Chair of the Long Beach Citizen Police Complaint Commission also served as a policy advisor to a state senator. Saro’s platform includes strengthening safety, building a comprehensive strategy to address homelessness, expanding affordable housing and public transportation and supporting community health.

Campaign finance documents from the period of Feb. 16-26 state that Saro generated $802 in monetary contributions with donors being local individuals.

Over in the 8th District, Thrash-Ntuk leads with 3,525 over Austin’s 2,943 votes. Ovalle trails them both with 2,803 votes.

Thrash-Ntuk is an economic development director with a platform focusing on public safety, addressing homelessness and expanding economic opportunity for all. According to a candidate statement, she served as Co-Chair for the City of Long Beach’s “Everyone In” Economic Inclusion Policy Task Force and identified policy changes that were adopted by the Long Beach City Council.

Campaign finance reports show Thrash-Ntuk’s recent monetary contributions totaled at $1,797 with the top donation coming from a developer and the second highest from the Institute for Maximum Human Potential, a human service and community economic development agency. According to the agency’s website, they provide services to “children in foster care, minors in the juvenile system, the learning disabled, and families experiencing social, emotional and economically challenging issues.”

According to state law, county officials must report final election results by April 3 and the state secretary will certify said results on April 10.