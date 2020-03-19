A message about our physical print issue:

The relentless restrictions on businesses prompted by the continuous spread of coronavirus COVID-19 have taken a toll on local businesses–– including ours.

As a result, the Signal Tribune will halt the physical printing of the weekly issue starting this week.

The daily posting of news and information online on our website, as well as the digital version of our weekly issue, will still carry on as usual on our “Full Issue” tab on our website which can be viewed on a desktop, laptop and mobile.

Reluctantly, this decision will go on tentatively until April 1. We may adjust that timeline as we continue to monitor the news.

Our job as a newspaper is considered essential to the community even in the event of a national disaster. However, the Signal Tribune is ultimately a small business, and the impacts of the virus on society are taking a toll on our relatively small operations.

To our loyal readers and advertisers, thank you all for your continuous support!

Sincerely,

The Signal Tribune staff