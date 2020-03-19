Coronavirus pandemic declared state of emergency by Signal Hill City Manager

During its Sept. 24 meeting, the Signal Hill City Council appointed Deputy City Manager Hannah Shin-Heydorn (pictured) as new city manager, replacing current City Manager Charlie Honeycutt after he retires Nov. 1.

The Signal Hill City Manager Hannah Shin-Heydorn, who also has the role of Director of Emergency Services, has proclaimed a local emergency in the city, in accordance with Signal Hill Municipal Code and California Government Code 8630, as a response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Besides Signal Hill itself, Los Angeles County and the State of California have also proclaimed states of emergency in response to coronavirus. The Signal Hill City Council will consider the proclamation for ratification on Tuesday, March 14.

“Issuing a proclamation of local emergency follows actions already taken by the State and the County,” Shin-Heydorn said, “and positions the City of Signal Hill for possible reimbursement from State and Federal agencies for costs incurred during this public health emergency. In addition, the proclamation allows for greater management flexibility associated with the assignment of City employees as disaster service workers.”

The Signal Hill City Council will decide when to end the local state of emergency.

“As the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve,” Mayor Lori Y. Woods said, “our dedicated staff are taking the necessary actions to protect the community while ensuring ongoing government operations. I know I speak for the entire City Council when I express our concern for the safety and well-being of our community members during this uncertain time.”

The City of Signal Hill advises residents to avoid close contact with people who are sick, to stay home if they are not feeling well and to practice good health hygiene.

“Your Police Department is closely monitoring issues related to COVID-19 in the Signal Hill community,” Police Chief Christopher Nunley, “and responding to protect public health and safety. Today’s proclamation will enable the City to take additional legal, operational, and recovery measures that may be needed to respond to COVID-19.”