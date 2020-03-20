March 20, 2020 | Vol. XLII No.13
Our March 20 issue is here digitally folks! 💻
It’s desktop, laptop and even mobile-friendly! 📱
This week we feature:
• District and Measure A and B election updates
• LB council recap: City Council approves measure to look in to moratorium on evictions
• LBCC and CSULB postpone classes until the end of the school year 🎒
• Long Beach theatres go dark amid virus scare 🎭
• Long Beach Grand Prix officially canceled this year 🏎️
• LBPD release footage to help identify suspect in kidnap and sexual assault case
• Column📝 : A look at Bygone Days | Remembering Polio
—
Check it out here:
Thank you all for your continuous support!
Comments that include libelous statements are subject to review from editors.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.