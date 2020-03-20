Long Beach Transit modifies bus schedules due to pandemic

In this file photo, patrons get on a Metro bus at the Downtown Long Beach Station on the early morning of Friday, Jan. 4

Long Beach Transit will modify the schedules of its buses to run daily between 6am and 9pm, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The modified schedule will begin Sunday, March 22.

“This is a necessary step to maintain vital transit services for essential travel,” President and CEO Kenneth A. McDonald said.

Long Beach residents who take the bus regularly should plan ahead as the modified schedule will continue for the foreseeable future.

The customer information call center and the Transit & Visitor Information Center in Downtown Long Beach will now only operate Monday through Friday, from 8am to 5pm.

For more information about the modified schedules call the customer call center at 562.591.2301 or visit Long Beach Transit’s website.

“We continue to encourage our customers to utilize the Centers for Disease Control’s best practices when traveling on the bus and maintain social distancing of six feet,” McDonald said. “Promoting public health and safety is a top priority and providing essential public service is equally important. I truly appreciate our customers’ flexibility and the support from our employees.”