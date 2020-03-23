Long Beach closing sports facilities in city parks and beaches

In accordance with the state’s “Stay at Home” order and the City’s local “Safer at Home” order, the City of Long Beach is confirming the closure of sports facilities in Long Beach parks and beaches and asking the community to not gather in open spaces throughout the City.

“We continue to see large groups of people gathering in our parks playing team sports and at the beach – and that is a problem,” Mayor Robert Garcia said. “We are in the midst of a public-health emergency and people of all ages can be affected by COVID-19. For the sake of our hospitals, first responders and loved ones it is critical that everyone follow our Safer at Home order.”

Walking, hiking, biking and running in City parks and along the beach is still allowed. However, the public is strongly encouraged to maintain at least six feet of physical distance between persons and, where possible, avoid touching foreign objects and surfaces with your hands — consider using your elbow. Surfaces may include handrails, water fountains and crosswalk buttons. Where contact cannot be avoided, do not touch one’s face until able to wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Research suggests that COVID-19, otherwise known as coronavirus disease, can remain on some surfaces for up to 72 hours and therefore presents an invisible risk.

The following City facilities have been closed:

• Basketball courts

• Tennis courts

• Volleyball courts

• Dog parks

• Playgrounds

• Skate parks

• Picnic areas

• Group exercise in parks

This action is put in place by City Health Officer Dr. Anissa Davis