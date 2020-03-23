Signal Hill Community Foundation announces the activation of the Signal Hill COVID-19 Relief Fund

The Signal Hill Community Foundation announced the activation of the Signal Hill COVID-19 Relief Fund.

Financial contributions will go towards assisting members of Signal Hill who have been critically impacted as a result of the current public health crisis.

The press release states, “It’s time to come together and help those most vulnerable in our community. We are proud to launch this fund to assist low income workers, seniors, small business owners, and others who need immediate relief and support. If you have the resources, please give to this fund.”

Donations can be made by:

• Credit Card: Visit ilovesignalhill.org to fill out the secure online form.

• Check: Check donations may be mailed to Signal Hill Community Foundation, 2175 Cherry Ave, Signal Hill, CA 90755.

For checks, contributors are asked to write “Signal Hill COVID-19 Relief Fund” in the memo section of checks.

“Our priority is to be as accessible as possible to receive donations. Any amount will help those in need. In the coming days and weeks, we will grant funds to organizations that are most qualified to help people in our community that are impacted by COVID-19. The funding will be available to organizations meeting the requirements of the Grant Application for purposes satisfying an identified community need, funding may change according to availability and need,” the SHCF said.

If you are interested in volunteering to help, please use the sign up form with the Signal Hill Community Foundation.