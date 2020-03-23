Long Beach announces free off-street parking and longer on-street parking meter times

In an attempt to ease the burden on the parking-impacted areas of Long Beach due to Governor Gavin Newsom’s order to stay at home, the City of Long Beach has announced that it will be providing free alternative off-street parking options and longer on-street parking meter courtesy times.

The program started on Saturday, March 21, and will continue until Monday, March 31.

“We are looking at every way we can to make the inconveniences of this health emergency easier for residents,” Mayor Robert Garcia said in a press release. “The patterns of our daily lives will be different for the foreseeable future, and it’s our hope that these parking measures will make one aspect of that less stressful.”

The new program will include the following parking lots and garages:

Beach Lots

– Granada, 5100 E. Ocean Blvd.

– Junipero, 2100 E. Ocean Blvd.

– Belmont, 380 E. Shoreline

Garages

– City Place Garage A, 50 W. 6th St.

– City Place Garage B, 50 E. 5th St.

– City Place Garage C, 50 E. 3rd St.

– Pike Garage, 65 Cedar Ave.

– Aquarium Garage, 99 Aquarium Way

– Terrace Theater Garage, 300 E. Ocean Blvd.

Residents can email [email protected] for an application. Once the application is completed and returned, a permit will be emailed to their home.

The passes will grant access to any of the above locations, but are first-come first-serve.

Additionally, the City will be increasing courtesy periods for on-street parking meters. Meters will also allow for 15 minutes of free parking to accommodate residents who are picking-up food from restaurants.

To activate the free fifteen minutes, residents only have to push the green button on the meter.

The City also announced that it has waived street sweeping enforcement for another week, to allow time for applicants to receive their permit.

Normal street sweeping days and enforcement will resume on Monday, March 30, 2020. In the press release, the City stated that street sweeping is essential to public health and safety and asked residents to move their cars if able.