Long Beach reports first fatal case of COVID-19

The City of Long Beach reports that a female resident in her fifties has died of complications of COVID-19. The patient had underlying health conditions.

“We’ve been dreading this day and were hoping it would never come,” Mayor Robert Garcia said. “We extend our deepest condolences to the victim’s family, friends and loved ones. We all mourn this incredible loss to our community.”

In compliance with HIPAA regulations, and to protect the privacy and well-being of the family, no further information about the individual will be released by the City. The case is currently under investigation and epidemiologists are working to identify possible exposures.

“This tragedy shows that COVID-19 can cause serious illness,” said Long Beach City Health Officer Dr. Anissa Davis. “Now, more than ever, we need to heed the Safer at Home order, stay at home if possible and practice social distancing. The lives of Long Beach residents depend on it.”

At this time, there have been 19 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the City of Long Beach. Symptoms of those infected with COVID-19 have ranged from mild, managed at home, to very severe, requiring intensive care.

Four individuals who had COVID-19 have recovered. Approximately 140 individuals are currently being monitored.

Residents are to follow Safer at Home guidelines and take steps to reduce the possibility of transmitting the virus, including:

• Maintain at least six feet distance apart.

• Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds often.

• Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

• Stay home if you are sick. If you feel you need to seek medical care, call, don’t visit your healthcare provider first.

Essential businesses, including grocery stores, restaurants (take-out or delivery), health services, pharmacies, banks and gas stations, and government services remain open. Port operations, airport operations and critical transportation services will remain open, as will construction of residential and commercial buildings. Non-essential businesses, dog parks, playgrounds and enclosed shopping centers are closed. The list of essential businesses is outlined in the emergency order.

The following City sports facilities in parks and beaches are also closed:

• Basketball courts

• Tennis courts

• Volleyball courts

• Dog parks

• Playgrounds

• Skate parks

• Picnic areas

• Group exercise in parks

Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia and Long Beach City Health Officer Dr. Anissa Davis will provide a public briefing via live stream on the City of Long Beach Facebook and Twitter pages @LongBeachCity. It will also appear on www.youtube.com/LongBeachCityCA.