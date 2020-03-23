Dignity Health offers free virtual check-ups for those experiencing COVID-19 symptoms

Dignity Health’s Southwest Division, which includes Long Beach, announced it is offering patients who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms free, online urgent-care services.

“Virtual urgent care visits are being encouraged as an initial care option for anyone who would like to discuss symptoms characteristic of COVID-19 with a health care professional,” Dignity Health announced Monday, March 23 in a press release.

Dignity Health said the service eases pressure off the hospitals bracing for the increasing cases of COVID-19 patients.

To use the service, folks can click here to visit the Virtual Care portal and sign up.

Folks can also download the Virtual Care Anywhere app in the Apple Store or Google Play Store or call 855-356-8053 and use the coupon code COVID19.

The service has a fee of $35 per visit, but the fee will be waived for any patient who thinks they may be experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. Individuals without health insurance can also use the service.

After requesting a virtual visit, a provider will contact the patient once they are available, typically within 15 to 30 minutes, although high demand may result in longer wait times.

“Virtual-urgent care visits are one way we will help patients with COVID-19 symptoms assess their options for treatment or testing,” stated Julie J. Sprengel, Southwest Division president, via press release. “Virtual visits allow for timely care delivery without putting other patients or our clinicians at risk for contracting the virus. And while it’s not intended to replace in-person care visits, it will help reduce patient volumes at care sites, so we can serve those who need care the most.”

There are six Dignity Health hospitals:

– California Hospital Medical Center in downtown Los Angeles

– Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center

– Northridge Hospital Medical Center

– St. Mary Medical Center in Long Beach

– Community Hospital of San Bernardino

– St. Bernardine Medical Center in the Inland Empire