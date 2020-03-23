Long Beach man charged with beating death of fiancee

A murder charge was filed Monday, March 23 against a 36-year-old Long Beach man accused in the beating death of his fiancee at their apartment a week ago.

Bail was set at $2 million for Colin Chandler Wolters, who is accused in the March 16 killing of 27-year-old Chelsea Smith. He was set to be arraigned Monday at the Long Beach courthouse, but the hearing was postponed to April 6.

Long Beach police found the victim unresponsive when they responded to a call about a possible suicide at a residence in the 4600 block of Whitewood Avenue around 8:30pm last Monday. Smith was pronounced dead at the scene by Long Beach Fire Department personnel.

Chandler immediately surrendered to officers.

If convicted as charged, he faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.