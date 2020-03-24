CSULB confirms 2 students positive for coronavirus

Cal State Long Beach officials confirmed today that two students have tested positive for the coronavirus.

“Two students are in self-isolation off campus, and those who may have come into close contact with them are being notified by health officials,” according to Dr. Kimberly Fodran, chief of the medical staff at the university. “In one case, the student has not been on campus for two weeks. In the second case, there was no opportunity for on-campus exposure according to public-health officials.

“While it was to be expected that The Beach family eventually would be affected by this pandemic, we were saddened to hear this news. It is a sober signal that the impact of this illness will be felt widely. It is critically important that everyone adheres to all the social distancing measures and practice good public health hygiene, including washing hands as frequently as possible.”

As of Monday, the city of Long Beach had reported a total of 21 coronavirus cases and one death. Long Beach maintains a health agency separate from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

Like the rest of the CSU system, Cal State Long Beach has canceled in-person classes for the rest of the semester, moving instead to virtual instruction. Students living in campus housing have been urged to leave “if they are able.”