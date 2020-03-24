Long Beach Job Center still available for those affected by COVID-19 emergency

In an attempt to help families and workers affected by layoffs due to the COVID-19 pandemic the WorkPlace job center has announced that it will remain open during the emergency.

“We know the current health emergency is negatively impacting thousands of workers and hundreds of businesses here in Long Beach,” Mayor Robert Garcia said in a press release. “Keeping our job centers open to assist our employers, workers and their families during this economic emergency helps to address many other challenges.”

The job center, which is operated by Pacific Gateway WorkForce Innovation Network, provides workers with information about job openings, vocational training and unemployment benefits in Long Beach, Signal Hill and the Los Angeles Harbor communities.

Other services include career counseling and vocational training, and special information for workers facing layoffs or downsizing.

The job center – located at 4811 Plaza Dr., Ste. 120, will host information services on weekdays from 9am to 11am.

Due to the current social distancing protocols, orientations will be limited to nine individuals. However, one-on-one counseling sessions are available on the phone.

These resources and other updates will be presented on a live feed on Pacific Gateway’s Instagram– @pacgateway. Additional information can also be found at pacific-gateway.org.

Businesses seeking applications to state, federal and city loan programs, the WorkShare employment program can call the City’s Economic Development business hotline at (562) 570-4BIZ (4249). Or visit longbeach.gov/economicdevelopment/covid-19-business-support/.