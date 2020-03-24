28 Long Beach residents have coronavirus, Health Department will no longer update number of cases monitored

A total of 28 Long Beach residents have tested positive for coronavirus, with five patients having recovered already. However, one death has also occurred, according to a press release by the city.

Of the 28 Long Beach residents that have been infected with coronavirus, one of them is also a student at Cal State Long Beach. Another student at the university has also tested positive, but that student does not live in Long Beach.

The Long Beach Health and Human Services Department will no longer be reporting the total number of people being monitored with coronavirus, and the department will now be prioritizing cases involving high risk individuals, such as the elderly and those with compromised immune systems.