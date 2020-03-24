Long Beach closes parking lots for city beaches and parks

Residents who have obtained special permits will still be allowed to park their vehicles at City-owned beach lots as a free alternative through April 30.

Participants in the 5K event will run or walk along Alamitos Beach before the Yoga Festival.

Access is now closed to Belmont Veterans Memorial Pier, the El Dorado Nature Center and parking lots at City-owned parks and beaches through April 19 to prevent large groups of people from congregating in public spaces, in accordance with the latest clarification to the state’s “Stay at Home” order and the City of Long Beach’s “Safer at Home” order.

Additionally, gatherings of any size will be prohibited citywide as part of the updated order.

“We are taking this next step because there are too many people ignoring social distancing while visiting our trails and beaches,” Mayor Robert Garcia said. “You can still ride your bicycle, walk your dog or go for a run, but we’re encouraging folks to avoid any type of gathering and to avoid groups of people. This is a health crisis and we must act now.”

All residents must remain at home, with the following exceptions as long as social distancing of six feet or more is maintained:

• Travel to and from essential businesses.

• Travel to work at, or provide service to, a healthcare operation or essential infrastructure.

• Engage in essential activities such as going to the grocery store or a medical appointment.

• Exercise, jogging and other outdoor activities.

As previously announced, sports facilities at City-owned parks and beaches remain closed.

Residents living in parking impacted neighborhoods who have obtained special permits will still be allowed to park their vehicles at City-owned beach lots as a free alternative through April 30. Vehicles parking in a beach lot without a permit are subject to enforcement. Applications are still being accepted for free permits at the following beach parking lots:

• Granada, 5100 E. Ocean Blvd.

• Junipero, 2100 E. Ocean Blvd.

• Belmont, 3998 E. Allin St.

Interested residents can email [email protected] to receive an application.

Additionally, the closure of commercial properties and businesses listed under the City’s order was expanded to include indoor and outdoor flea markets and swap meets.