The show must go on

As millions of Americans struggle to stay busy while in self-quarantine, the Laugh Factory in Hollywood is giving people something to laugh about.

The comedy club is offering a daily live-stream of stand-up comedy on its YouTube page at https://www.youtube.com/TheLaughFactory.

“Everyone knows laughter is healing, and we need it now, more than ever,” Laugh Factory owner Jamie Masada said. “Comedians are Doctors of the soul, and while many people are confined to their homes during this aggravating pandemic, we’re hoping to bring some contagious comedy and relief from the daily diet of depressing news.”

The live-streams will begin starting Tuesday, March 24, at 2pm PST and continue daily at 2pm PST. The stream will host well-known comedians and will continue until the shut down and quarantine end.